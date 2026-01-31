Catching Code Complexity with a Local LLM

2026-01-31

Performance issues in Python often don’t look like bugs.

They don’t crash, they don’t fail tests, and they don’t stand out in code review. They just quietly turn into cliffs when the input size grows.

This post is about one such performance fix in transformers , what it revealed, and a small experiment that came out of it: LoopSleuth, a local LLM-powered complexity scanner.

It Started With a Tokenizer Converter

While working on transformers , I fixed a performance issue in convert_slow_tokenizer.py that took a tokenizer conversion step from 4 minutes down to ~1 second when running on very large vocabularies (100k+ tokens).

The Test That Surfaced It

This started when CI flagged test_voxtral_tokenizer_converts_from_tekken as the slowest test in the suite.

The test loads mistralai/Voxtral-Mini-3B-2507 and forces the fallback path to TokenizersBackend .

That fallback triggers the slow→fast tokenizer conversion step — and that conversion was doing repeated .index() lookups inside a sort key, turning large vocabularies into a performance cliff.

The root cause was a classic scaling trap.

The Original Pattern

# BEFORE (simplified excerpt) for rank , token in enumerate ( bpe_ranks ): local = sorted ( local , key = lambda x : ( bpe_ranks . index ( x [ 0 ]), bpe_ranks . index ( x [ 1 ]), ), )

(Simplified excerpt — the key issue is the repeated .index() inside the sort key.)

At first glance this looks harmless.

But list.index() is O(n).

And the real killer is that it happens inside a sorted() key function.

Sorting local means computing the key for every element, and each key performs two linear searches through bpe_ranks : sorted() calls the key function once per element (O(m)), and each key calls .index() twice (O(n)), so the total becomes O(m·n) — often a scaling trap when m and n are both large.

The Fix

# AFTER (reduces key computation from O(n) to O(1)) token_to_rank = { token : rank for rank , token in enumerate ( bpe_ranks )} for rank , token in enumerate ( bpe_ranks ): local = sorted ( local , key = lambda x : ( token_to_rank [ x [ 0 ]], token_to_rank [ x [ 1 ]], ), )

The optimization is simple:

replace repeated linear searches with constant-time dictionary lookups

This doesn’t eliminate all sorting work (the outer loop still sorts repeatedly), but it removes the quadratic lookup cost that was dominating runtime.

The takeaway wasn’t just “use dicts” — it was that asymptotic traps often hide in perfectly valid Python idioms.

Could This Have Been Caught Automatically?

After landing that fix, I kept wondering:

How many other places in the codebase have the exact same pattern?

This wasn’t a correctness issue:

everything worked

tests passed

the slowdown only appeared at scale

And none of the linting tools I normally rely on flagged it.

Ruff’s PERF rules catch obvious constructs like unnecessary list copies, but they don’t reason about .index() inside a sort key.

In theory, a linter could detect patterns like:

repeated .index() inside loops

inside loops .index() inside sort keys

inside sort keys nested iteration over growing structures

But most rule-based linters avoid making strong claims about asymptotic complexity.

That’s a reasonable trade-off: linters are fast, deterministic, and low-noise — but they often miss scaling issues unless you add very specific custom rules.

This is where I started wondering whether an LLM could help fill the gap.

Scanning Transformers With Claude

As an experiment, I ran Claude Code over the repository with one question:

Find quadratic complexity patterns similar to the tokenizer converter bug.

The result was surprisingly useful.

It scanned ~3,000 Python functions across the codebase in a few minutes and flagged ~20 instances of the same anti-pattern:

.index() inside loops

inside loops .index() inside sort keys

inside sort keys nested iteration patterns with superlinear blow-up at scale

About half were genuine hot-path candidates; others were technically quadratic but not performance-critical in practice.

For example:

ymls . sort ( key = lambda x : results . index ( x [: - 4 ]))

Or:

aspect_ratios_ids [ i , j ] = supported_aspect_ratios . index ( ratio )

All fixable with the same technique:

lookup = { val : idx for idx , val in enumerate ( reference )}

This report was a great proof of concept.

But it relied on a large hosted model.

The Question Became: Can This Work Locally?

Instead of running a massive model in the cloud, I wanted to know:

could a small local model catch these patterns?

could we build something closer to a linter?

could we automate complexity review?

That’s how I ended up hacking together a small prototype I called LoopSleuth.

Why Rust + llama.cpp?

My first instinct was to build this as a Python script on top of transformers itself.

But I wanted this experiment to be:

fast startup time

easy CI binary distribution

no Python runtime dependency

easy to integrate into tooling

A single static binary makes it easy to drop into CI, like Ruff.

And honestly, I also wanted an excuse to explore the Rust ecosystem that powers tools like Ruff and Ty.

So LoopSleuth is written in Rust and uses:

rustpython-parser to extract functions

to extract functions llama.cpp bindings for local inference

In practice, a small model like Qwen2.5-Coder 3B (Q4) already gives surprisingly good results for this narrow task.

LoopSleuth: A Small Complexity Scanner

LoopSleuth is a CLI tool that:

parses Python modules extracts functions (each function is analyzed in isolation: signature + body, without full module context) sends each function to a local LLM asks a focused question:

Does this contain patterns that may scale quadratically?

If the model answers “QUADRATIC”, it also asks for an optimization suggestion.

This framing treats complexity as a heuristic warning (like a linter) rather than a mathematical proof.

How It Works

The prompt is deliberately simple and constrained:

Classify this function as OK or QUADRATIC. Look for list.index(), nested loops, or linear operations inside loops. Return only one word: OK or QUADRATIC.

This makes the model focus on structural patterns rather than trying to perform full dataflow analysis, and the constrained output format makes parsing reliable.

Example output:

⚠️ Functions with O(n²) complexity: 5 🔴 QUADRATIC COMPLEXITY DETECTED IN: • bubble_sort • find_duplicates • remove_elements • string_concatenation • nested_comparison

Because it’s a CLI, it can be used in a few practical ways:

as a local complexity scanner during development

as a lightweight pre-pass before calling a large cloud model (reducing token usage)

as a GitHub Action on pull requests to catch patches that introduce quadratic behavior

Why Not Just Use Existing Linters?

Before building anything, I tried the usual suspects.

Tools like Ruff, Pylint, and performance-focused plugins can catch a lot:

Pylint warns about string concatenation in loops ( consider-using-join )

) Ruff has PERF rules inspired by Perflint

But none of the linters I tried really caught the pattern that triggered this whole experiment:

repeated .index() lookups inside loops

lookups inside loops .index() inside sort key functions

inside sort key functions nested iteration patterns that only become problematic at scale

These tools are excellent at enforcing specific rules, but they generally don’t try to answer:

“Does this function scale quadratically with input size?”

That gap is what made the LLM approach interesting to explore.

A Quick Comparison

One thing I wanted to sanity-check early was whether existing linters would catch the same issues.

So I built a small test file with a handful of intentionally quadratic functions (nested loops, .remove() in loops, string concatenation, etc.) and ran:

LoopSleuth

Ruff (with --select ALL )

) Pylint

The results were pretty stark:

Tool Detects .index() in loop? Reports complexity? Ruff ❌ ❌ Pylint ❌ ❌ LoopSleuth ✅ ✅ (heuristic)

LoopSleuth flagged all 5 quadratic functions, while Ruff and Pylint flagged plenty of style and quality issues but neither directly reported algorithmic complexity problems.

This isn’t really a criticism of those tools — they’re simply not designed for that job.

I wrote up the full comparison here:

To be clear, there may be ways to approximate some of these checks with custom rules or plugins, and linters remain the first line of defense for code quality.

LoopSleuth is just exploring a different axis: scaling behavior.

Still an Experiment

LoopSleuth is not a replacement for linters.

It’s a small experiment.

Traditional linters like Ruff or Pylint excel at catching specific code smells. But most scaling bugs don’t come from a single construct. They come from composition:

nested iteration

repeated membership checks

linear operations inside loops

Rule-based linters struggle to infer:

“this .index() is inside a hot path”

is inside a hot path” “this loop is over the same input size”

“this becomes O(n²) at scale”

LLMs, even small ones, can often reason about these patterns more directly.

That said, LoopSleuth runs against isolated Python functions one by one, which means it doesn’t yet understand:

cross-function context

runtime sizes

whether a loop is actually hot in practice

Limitations

Like any heuristic tool, LoopSleuth has trade-offs:

False positives:

small fixed-size loops that never scale

code in non-hot paths

patterns that look quadratic but have early exits

False negatives:

complexity hidden across function calls

indirect iteration patterns

subtle algorithm choices

The accuracy depends heavily on prompt design and model choice.

Important: LoopSleuth is a screening tool, not a replacement for profiling or benchmarking. It flags patterns that may cause issues, but only real measurements can confirm actual performance problems.

More broadly, I’m interested in whether this approach can extend beyond complexity analysis to other classes of performance issues.

One direction would be to build a small library of prompts for:

repeated tensor conversions

hidden CPU/GPU sync points

accidental re-tokenization

And in an ideal world, we could fine-tune a small model (like Qwen2.5-Coder 3B) to specialize on this kind of performance reasoning.

What’s Next

If this experiment proves useful, here are some directions worth exploring:

AST-based prefiltering to skip obviously safe functions

to skip obviously safe functions Caching inference results to avoid re-analyzing unchanged code

to avoid re-analyzing unchanged code Training on real perf bugs from issue trackers and PRs

from issue trackers and PRs GitHub Actions integration to catch regressions in CI

Right now LoopSleuth is a proof of concept, but these extensions could make it practical for real codebases.

Conclusion

LoopSleuth started as a simple question:

Could we catch quadratic complexity bugs automatically?

The answer is: not perfectly.

But even a small local model can spot surprising amounts of hidden O(n²) behavior.

And as codebases grow — especially ones like transformers — performance traps scale with them.

LoopSleuth is a small experiment toward making complexity visible earlier.

If you’re interested, the project is here:

If you have examples of hidden scaling bugs or want to contribute detection patterns, I’d love to collect them as test cases. Feel free to try it locally or open an issue.